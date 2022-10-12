India never believed in border expansion: VP Dhankhar

'We are yet to have another nation that can match our unrivalled record,' Dhankhar said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 16:23 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addresses at the inaugural session of the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) 29th Foundation Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Any expansion, particularly of geographical boundaries, involves violation of human rights, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday, and asserted that India as a nation never believed in such a policy.

In his address at the foundation day event of the National Human Rights Commission here, he said Indian ethos is such that the country's concern is not limited to itself but cares for the world.

Also Read | UN will become 'irrelevant' without reforms: Jaishankar

"We are yet to have another nation that can match our unrivalled record," Dhankhar said.

"We never believed, as a nation, in expansion. Any expansion, particularly of geographical boundaries, involves violation of human rights, of an extreme degree. This nation (India) has never done so," he said.

In his address, the Vice President also emphasised that human rights, as a concept, cannot be reckoned only in the narrow sense of preservation of personal liberties and dignity. They have to be understood in a broader context, he added.

