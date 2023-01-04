India Political Updates: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mavikala in UP, 2 DMK leaders held for harassing cop
updated: Jan 04 2023, 09:31 ist
Here are today's top political news updates from India.
Maharashtra CM, People's Republican Party founder to address media today
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Head of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde and People's Republican Party founder Prof Jogendra Kawade to address a joint press conference at 1 pm today, signifying a new political alliance.
2 DMK functionaries held for harassing police constable
#UPDATE | DMK's two functionaries Praveen and Ekkambaram arrested by Chennai Police and sent to judicial custody. Case registered u/s 353,354 IPC r/w 4 of TNPHW ACT: Police Officials
Two DMK functionaries allegedly harassed a Chennai police constable during DMK public meeting
Vande Bharat attacked again in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee didn’t act after the train was attacked last night, and it has only emboldened the vandals, who are likely aligned to the TMC. Her silence is eloquent. She has taken her apathy for central Govt initiatives in WB too far. pic.twitter.com/Q6oTAPrlP9
Mamata's silence emboldened vandals who attacked Vande Bharat train: BJP's Malviya
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mavikala in Uttar Pradesh