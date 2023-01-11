India Political Updates: Palaniswami, other AIADMK MLAs arrive at TN Assembly in black shirts to protest against DMK govt

  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 10:31 ist
Here are today's top political stories from India.
  • 10:20

    O Panneerselvam arrives at Tamil Nadu Assembly

  • 10:06

    Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra underway in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

  • 10:03

    AIADMK MLAs, including Edappadi K. Palaniswami, arrive at the Tamil Nadu Assembly in black shirts, as a mark of protest against the DMK govt over the law and order issue and Speaker Appavu over the seating arrangement row between EPS and OPS

  • 09:54

    Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to India and Bangladesh January 12-15, for meetings on a range of priorities including energy, trade, security cooperation, religious freedom, labor, and human rights.

    In India, the Assistant Secretary will participate in the India- US Forum. Assistant Secretary Lu will also meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can further expand energy, trade, security, and human rights cooperation.

  • 09:51

    'This is biological': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for rights of LGBTQ citizens

    In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, Bhagwat also spoke in support of the LGBT community, saying that they too should have their own private space and the 'Sangh will have to promote this view'.

    "People with such proclivities have always been there; for as long as humans have existed... This is biological, a mode of life. We want them to have their own private space and to feel that they, too, are a part of the society. This is such a simple issue. We will have to promote this view because all other ways of resolving it will be futile," he said.

  • 09:50

    Governor or Centre’s agent provocateur?

    Governors do not have any power to add to or detract from the speech, which lays down the views and policies of the state government. The rules are clear on this, and it has been the precedent, with rare violations which have been held as wrong and unacceptable. Ravi has unprecedentedly added some words of his own to the speech, which is egregiously wrong.

  • 09:48

    Shashi Tharoor keeps Congress camps guessing

    Is Tharoor really interested in focusing on Kerala politics, or is he trying to put pressure on the party leadership for a key position at the national level? These are the questions doing the rounds among party workers.

  • 09:45

    Day after Rahul Gandhi targeted RSS, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says the Congress leader should attend an RSS 'shakha' for few days as he knows nothing about the organisation

    "He remains a Pappu," Khattar said referring to the term which means naive and ignorant and is often used by the BJP leaders to target Rahul Gandhi.

    Attacking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Rahul Gandhi on Monday, during a corner meeting in Ambala as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, had called its members the "21st century Kauravas".

  • 09:44

    Learnt a lot from Bharat Jodo Yatra. Spoke to farmers, shopkeepers, labourers, unemployed youth: Rahul before starting yatra's Punjab leg

  • 09:40

    Farmers walk more than us every day: Rahul Gandhi

  • 09:39

    They're trying to pit one caste against the other, one language against the other. They've deteriorated atmosphere of the country. We thought the nation must be shown a different path - of love, unity & brotherhood. So, we began this yatra: Rahul Gandhi

  • 09:38

    BJP spreading hatred, but India is about brotherhood, unity and respect. That's why this yatra is successful: Rahul at Fatehgarh Sahib

  • 09:30

    We thought that this yatra should raise the biggest issues of India - hatred, violence, unemployment and inflation and fight against these issues: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab

  • 09:29

    PM to address Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023 via video conferencing

  • 09:28

    ED raids under way at multiple locations linked to former Maharashtra Minister and senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif

    The raids are in connection with a case related to sugar mill corruption, says the agency
  • 07:57

    Maharashtra Cong will apprise people about BJP's unfulfilled promises, says Patole

    Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday said his party will go before the people and apprise them about promises made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections which have remained unfulfilled so far.(PTI)