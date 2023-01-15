India Political Updates: BJP won't win in Karnataka even if Modi, Shah come here hundreds of times, says HDK
India Political Updates: BJP won't win in Karnataka even if Modi, Shah come here hundreds of times, says HDK
updated: Jan 15 2023, 09:02 ist
Here are today's top political highlights from India.
08:54
Rahul tries to bring down morale of Army: J P Nadda on TV show
J P Nadda, who appeared on journalist Rajat Sharma's popular TV show 'Aap ki Adaalat' said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tries to bring down the morale of the Indian Army. He also said that the country and its borders are safe under the leadership of PM Modi.
सेना के मनोबल को गिराने का काम राहुल गांधी करते हैं। उन्होंने 'सेना की पिटाई हुई' जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया।
मैं ये दावे के साथ कह रहा हूं कि प्रधानमंत्री जी के नेतृत्व में देश के बॉर्डर सुरक्षित हैं और हमारे जवान पूरी ताकत के साथ सीमाओं की रक्षा कर रहे हैं।
'BJP won't win in K'taka even if Modi, Shah come here 100s of times'
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that "even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit Karnataka hundreds of times, the BJP would not win the upcoming assembly elections in the state".
Speaking to the media during a programme, Kumaraswamy said "the people are frustrated with the BJP".
"There will be no impact on Amit Shah's visit to Mandya. If you want, write it down. JD-S is going to win all the seven assembly seats in Mandya district," he said.
07:43
India's youngsters leveraging power of science to make planet better: PM Modi
India is brimming with enthusiasm in the science and technology sectors and its youngsters are leveraging the power of science to make the planet better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Prime Minister Modi said this after meeting academic and entrepreneur Vivek Wadhwa.
07:42
EC invites parties for demonstration of prototype Remote EVM
The Election Commission has invited all recognised national and state political parties on January 16 to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote EVM.
With the objective of finding a technological solution for migrant voters which is credible, accessible and acceptable to all stakeholders, the Commission has explored the option of using a modified version of the time-tested model of M3 EVMs to enable voting at remote polling stations which is polling stations outside home constituency, for domestic migrants.
