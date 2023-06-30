India Political Updates: PM 'insensitive' like Nero as Manipur burns, says Maharashtra Congress
India Political Updates: PM 'insensitive' like Nero as Manipur burns, says Maharashtra Congress
updated: Jun 30 2023, 08:12 ist
08:11
TN Governor R N Ravi ‘dismisses’ jailed minister Senthil Balaji; puts decision on hold within hours
In an unprecedented move, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday “dismissed” V Senthil Balaji from the cabinet citing his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam, but put the decision in “abeyance” within hours, even as his action stoked a major political row.
The Governor, according to highly-placed sources, wrote a second letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday night to inform that he has put “on abeyance” his decision to “dismiss” Balaji from the Council of Ministers, which was conveyed in the first letter written Thursday evening.
PM insensitive like Nero as Manipur burns, says Maharashtra Congress
The Congress' Maharashtra unit on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not uttering a word despite the violence ravaging the north-eastern state of Manipur for 52 days.
In a sharp reaction, state Congress President Nana Patole said that the country is "blessed with an insensitive PM that shames even the legend of ‘Nero playing the fiddle while Rome burnt’".
06:54
Your experiment 'failed and backfired': Raut on Fadnavis' claims on 2019 events
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the 2019 "experiment" by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis "failed and backfired" when he tried to form a BJP-led government with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar.
