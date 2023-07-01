India Political Updates: Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet today ahead of Parliamentary body meet on UCC
India Political Updates: Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet today ahead of Parliamentary body meet on UCC
updated: Jul 01 2023, 09:26 ist
Track all the latest political updates from the country with DH!
09:25
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet today ahead of Parliamentary body meet on UCC
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet today at 10, Janpath as Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law & Justice to discuss Uniform Civil Code on July 3.(ANI)
08:18
Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) members protest against the Manipur violence
08:10
UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand soon; Congress leader calls it 'DCC' - Dividing Civil Code
Uttarakhand will "soon" implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday amid a raging debate over the issue with Congress leader Meem Afzal calling it "DCC--Dividing Civil Code" and the BJP condemning the attitude of opposition parties objecting to its implementation.
'You have no power to dismiss my ministers', Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says in letter to Governor R N Ravi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday categorically told Governor R N Ravi that he has “no powers to dismiss my ministers” and that his communication on dismissing minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet has been “disregarded” since it is “unconstitutional.”
Uniform Civil Code: One nation, one law...and many worries
Not only the All India Muslim Personal Law Board but over 30 Adivasi organisations of Jharkhand have also opposed the latest push for the Uniform Civil Code after the 22nd Law Commission’s move for a fresh consultation on it. The Adivasi organisations argue that such a ‘uniform’ law would wipe out the tribal customs and practices constitutionally protected under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. The Adivasi communities living in the “Fifth Schedule areas” of central and eastern India are governed by the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act, 1908 and the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, 1949 that give primacy to local customs when it comes to inheritance of land and property. Unlike the ‘Hindus’, the communities governed by these two laws are currently out of the ambit of the ‘Hindu Code’ – Hindu Succession Act, 1956, Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956 and Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956 – unless the Union Government specifically make it applicable on any of them.
Delhi court summons BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, two others in defamation case
A court here on Friday summoned BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and two others on a criminal complaint for allegedly defaming former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjit Singh GK.
07:45
Rajasthan cabinet meet discusses formation of new districts announced in state budget
Discussions regarding the formation of new districts announced in the Rajasthan budget 2023-24 were held in a cabinet meeting here on Friday evening.
Decisions on recitation of Preamble and fundamental duties of the Constitution in schools, first increment in the interest of the employees in six months, more opportunities to the youth of the state in government service were also taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet today ahead of Parliamentary body meet on UCC
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet today at 10, Janpath as Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law & Justice to discuss Uniform Civil Code on July 3.(ANI)
Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) members protest against the Manipur violence
UCC to be implemented in Uttarakhand soon; Congress leader calls it 'DCC' - Dividing Civil Code
Uttarakhand will "soon" implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday amid a raging debate over the issue with Congress leader Meem Afzal calling it "DCC--Dividing Civil Code" and the BJP condemning the attitude of opposition parties objecting to its implementation.
Read more
'You have no power to dismiss my ministers', Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says in letter to Governor R N Ravi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday categorically told Governor R N Ravi that he has “no powers to dismiss my ministers” and that his communication on dismissing minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet has been “disregarded” since it is “unconstitutional.”
Read more
Under 'guarantee' pressure, Siddaramaiah asks MLAs to wait for grants
With the Congress’ five guarantees taking fiscal priority, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is apparently shooing away party lawmakers who are coming to him seeking grants.
Read more
Uniform Civil Code: One nation, one law...and many worries
Not only the All India Muslim Personal Law Board but over 30 Adivasi organisations of Jharkhand have also opposed the latest push for the Uniform Civil Code after the 22nd Law Commission’s move for a fresh consultation on it. The Adivasi organisations argue that such a ‘uniform’ law would wipe out the tribal customs and practices constitutionally protected under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. The Adivasi communities living in the “Fifth Schedule areas” of central and eastern India are governed by the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act, 1908 and the Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act, 1949 that give primacy to local customs when it comes to inheritance of land and property. Unlike the ‘Hindus’, the communities governed by these two laws are currently out of the ambit of the ‘Hindu Code’ – Hindu Succession Act, 1956, Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956 and Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956 – unless the Union Government specifically make it applicable on any of them.
Read more
Delhi court summons BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, two others in defamation case
A court here on Friday summoned BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and two others on a criminal complaint for allegedly defaming former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, Manjit Singh GK.
Rajasthan cabinet meet discusses formation of new districts announced in state budget
Discussions regarding the formation of new districts announced in the Rajasthan budget 2023-24 were held in a cabinet meeting here on Friday evening.
Decisions on recitation of Preamble and fundamental duties of the Constitution in schools, first increment in the interest of the employees in six months, more opportunities to the youth of the state in government service were also taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.