India Political Updates: PM Modi holds late-night meeting with senior BJP leaders

Opposition parties meeting likely be held on July 14
A meeting of Opposition parties will be held on July 14. As of now, the venue of the meeting is Shimla but it can change to Jaipur as well. The final decision regarding the venue is yet to be taken but the Congress will be hosting the meet, reported ANI quoting sources.
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Manipur from his residence in Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Manipur from his residence in Delhi.Rahul will be in Manipur on June 29 and 30 during which he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur.
BJP launches campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan
With a series of rallies by senior leaders, theBJPhas started itscampaigninRajasthan. While Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a rally at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s bastion at Jodhpur on Wednesday, party president J P Nadda is set to hold a slew of functionsinBharatpur on Thursday. Home Minister Amit Shah will beinUdaipur on Friday.
Congress seeks to mollify Singh Deo with Deputy CM post, gets poll-ready in Chhattisgarh
The Congress move on Wednesday to appoint Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for months, as deputy CM appears to be an attempt to stem infighting in the state unit and prepare it for the year-end Assembly polls. Baghel, who faces a formidable challenge from the Opposition BJP in the crucial Assembly elections, immediately hailed Singh Deo's appointment, seeking to put up a united face. What works in Singh Deo's favour is that he is a prominent leader and has a considerable following in the northern part of the state (Surguja).
BJP rules out change in Telangana party leadership
In Hyderabad, BJP national General Secretary and party incharge for Telangana Tarun Chugh on Wednesday ruled any out change in the state leadership of the party and clarified that there is no plan to appoint a new President for the state unit.
PM Modi holds meet with senior BJP leaders
The top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, met here on Wednesday.
BJP president J P Nadda was also part of the deliberations amid speculation over changes in the government and organisations, including at the state-level, as the party gears up for key Assembly elections due later in the year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
There was no official word on the meeting that came against the backdrop of Shah, Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh holding marathon deliberations over organisational and political issues.
Congress public meeting in Telangana on July 2 to mark end of CLP leader's 'padayatra', ex-MP to join party
The 'padayatra' of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will conclude on July 2 with a public meeting at Khammam. Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy would join the party on the occasion.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would attend the meeting.
Today is the 105th day of Vikramarka's 'padayatra' which began near Adilabad.