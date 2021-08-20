India registers 36,571 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload dips further

India on Friday registered 36,571 new Covid-19 infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,23,58,829, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases now stand at 3,63,605, the lowest in 150 days.

The national recovery rate has improved to 97.54 per cent, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.