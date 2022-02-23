India reports 15,102 new Covid cases, 278 deaths

India added 15,102 new coronavirus infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases dipped to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

