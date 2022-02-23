India reports 15,102 new Covid cases, 278 deaths

India reports 15,102 new Covid cases, 278 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 23 2022, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 09:00 ist
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for Covid-19 test, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

India added 15,102 new coronavirus infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases dipped to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

More to follow...

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

Brush up on your homestay etiquette

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

'We are expecting war', say Ukraine frontline residents

New generation of F1 cars set to hit the track

New generation of F1 cars set to hit the track

In UP's 'Glass City', free rations vs inflation

In UP's 'Glass City', free rations vs inflation

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Indian chess prodigy was shaped by sister's 'hobby'

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

Only 9% of plastic recycled worldwide: OECD

 