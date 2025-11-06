<p>Bengaluru: Kannada actor Harish Rai died on Thursday, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 55. </p><p>The actor was more popularly known for his role of Khasim, Rocky bhai’s chacha in the <em>KGF</em> franchise and his role of a don named Roy in Shivarajkumar’s <em>Om </em>(1995).</p><p>Rai was, reportedly, suffering from thyroid cancer that had spread to his stomach. He was at the Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru when he breathed his last. </p><p>He played prominent roles in such films as <em>Majestic</em>, <em>Jodi Hakki</em>, <em>Chakravarthy</em>, <em>Kashi</em>, <em>Deadly Soma</em> and <em>Sanju weds Geetha</em>. </p><p>He is survived by his wife and two children. </p>