India reports 2.09 lakh Covid-19 cases, 959 deaths

India reports 2.09 lakh Covid-19 cases, 959 deaths

The daily positivity rate now stands at 15.77%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2022, 08:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 08:59 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Monday reported 2,09,918 new Covid-19 cases and 959 deaths, government data showed.

The daily positivity rate now stands at 15.77 per cent while the active caseload is 18,31,268.

In the last 24 hours, 2,62,628 recovered from the disease.

India has fully vaccinated 75 per cent of eligible adults under the nationwide inoculation program. Total doses administered so far has crossed 166 crore.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

The cost of Taliban takeover for Pakistan

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

DH Toon | Nathuram Godse's prominence grows in India

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

‘Stealth’ Omicron variant could slow case decline

 