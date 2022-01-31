India reports 2.09 lakh Covid-19 cases, 959 deaths

India on Monday reported 2,09,918 new Covid-19 cases and 959 deaths, government data showed.

The daily positivity rate now stands at 15.77 per cent while the active caseload is 18,31,268.

In the last 24 hours, 2,62,628 recovered from the disease.

India has fully vaccinated 75 per cent of eligible adults under the nationwide inoculation program. Total doses administered so far has crossed 166 crore.

