India reports 23,067 fresh Covid-19 cases, 336 deaths

India reports 23,067 fresh Covid-19 cases, 336 deaths

The total recoveries crossed 97 lakh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 25 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 11:42 ist
A health worker wearing PPE kit collects samples for the Covid-19 test at Sadaiv Atal Samadhi, as coronavirus cases surge across the National Capital, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 on Friday with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while total recoveries crossed 97 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities, the data at 8 am showed. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,17,834 during the same period, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.77 per cent. The case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The active caseload remained below three lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 2,81,919 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed the one-crore mark on December 19.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested for detection of Covid-19 up to December 24 with 9,97,396 samples being tested on Thursday itself.

Of the 336 new fatalities, 89 were reported from Maharashtra, 37 from Delhi, 32 from West Bengal, and 22 each from Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total deaths reported in the country so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 49,058 fatalities, followed by 12,039 from Karnataka, 12,036 from Tamil Nadu, 10,384 from Delhi, 9,505 from West Bengal, 8,267 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,089 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,260 from Punjab.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

What's Brewing

'Coolie No 1' movie review: A paisa vasool entertainer

'Coolie No 1' movie review: A paisa vasool entertainer

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

 