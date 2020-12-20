India reports 26,624 new Covid-19 cases

India reports 26,624 new Covid-19 cases; national tally rises to 1,00,31,223

PTI
PTI, The death toll increased to 1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities,
  • Dec 20 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 11:43 ist
A health official takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a testing centre in Allahabad. Credit: AFP.

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95.80 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,80,402 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.51 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 14th consecutive day.

There are 3,05,344 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,11,98,195  samples have been tested up to December 19 with 11,07,681 samples being tested on Saturday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

The paradoxical tale of two cities

The paradoxical tale of two cities

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Kodagu's lost legacy

Kodagu's lost legacy

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

 