India slams Canada on 'so-called Khalistan referendum'

India seeks action on 'so-called Khalistan referendum' in Canada

Canadian authorities' scant efforts to stop the 'so-called referendum' seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 22 2022, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 21:06 ist
Arindam Bagchi. Credit: IANS Photo

India on Thursday reacted sharply to the "so-called Khalistan referendum" in Canada, saying it was "deeply objectionable" that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India had taken up the matter with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels and would continue to press Canada in this regard.

"You are all aware of the violence in this regard," Bagchi said and described the "so-called Khalistan referendum" a "farcical exercise".

Bagchi said the government of Canada has reiterated they respect the sovereignty and integrity of India and that they will not recognise the so-called referendum that has taken place in that country.

Canadian authorities' scant efforts to stop the "so-called referendum" seeking Punjab as a separate country had angered India. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Canada
India News
Khalistan
Arindam Bagchi

What's Brewing

Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP

Photos show girls cleaning toilets at govt school in MP

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

 