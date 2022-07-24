India sees 20K Covid cases, 5.3% lower than yesterday

India sees 20,279 new Covid cases, 5.3% lower than a day ago

The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 24 2022, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 09:50 ist

With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,38,88,755, while the active cases increased to 1,52,200, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The new cases are over 1,100 cases lesser (down 5.3%) than yesterday's where 21,411 people had tested positive for the virus. 

The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

