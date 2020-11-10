India sees 38,073 new Covid-19 cases, 448 deaths

India sees 38,073 new Covid-19 cases, 448 deaths; tally nears 86 lakh

The death toll climbed to 127,059 with 448 new fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 07:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 10:17 ist
Shoppers throng a market area between Teen Darwaja and Bhadrakali Temple ahead of Diwali. Credit: AFP Photo

With 38,073 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally reached 8,591,730. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 7,959,406 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 127,059 with 448 new fatalities, the data updated at 9 am showed.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The number of active cases of Covid-19 remained below 6 lakh for the 12th consecutive day. There are xxx active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises xxx per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

(With agency inputs)

