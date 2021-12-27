India sees 6,531 new coronavirus cases, 315 fatalities

India on Monday reported 6,531 new coronavirus cases. 315 fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

7,141 persons recovered in the same time period. The country's active caseload currently stands at 75,841 while the recovery rate is 98.40 per cent.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 279.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.39 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

India has seen 578 Omicron cases so far.

