India sees 6,531 new coronavirus cases, 315 fatalities

India reported 578 Omicron cases so far

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 27 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 09:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo/ Pushkar V

India on Monday reported 6,531 new coronavirus cases. 315 fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

7,141 persons recovered in the same time period. The country's active caseload currently stands at 75,841 while the recovery rate is 98.40 per cent.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 279.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.39 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

India has seen 578 Omicron cases so far.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

