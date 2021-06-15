India signs joint statement for freedom of expression at G7 summit

The Group of Seven (G7) richest democracies and its partner countries including India on Sunday vowed to work together to create an open and inclusive rules-based international order, protect human rights and ensure freedom of expression, both online and offline, to help people live free from fear and oppression.

At the end of a three-day summit at Cornwall in the UK, the G7 and the guest countries identified rising authoritarianism, corruption, economic coercion, manipulation of information, cyber-attacks, politically motivated internet shutdowns, human rights violations, terrorism and violent extremism as major threats facing the globe.

In a document titled "2021 Open Societies Statement", the countries described freedom of expression, both online and offline, as the freedom that safeguards democracy and helps people live free from fear and oppression.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

As chair of G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit as guest countries.

The 27-nation European Union was also part of the summit.

"We are at a critical juncture, facing threats to freedom and democracy from rising authoritarianism, electoral interference, corruption, economic coercion, manipulation of information, including disinformation, online harms and cyber attacks, politically motivated internet shutdowns, human rights violations and abuses, terrorism and violent extremism," the statement said.

The summit took place in the backdrop of growing global concerns over China's expansionist behaviour.

It said countries around the world are also facing threats to their social fabric from persistent inequalities and discrimination, including racism and resistance to gender equality.

"In the midst of these threats, we will work together to create an open and inclusive rules-based international order for the future that promotes universal human rights and equal opportunities for all," the statement said.

"Our democratic systems are strong and resilient, but we cannot be complacent – we address our own vulnerabilities and tackle common threats," it said.

It also said that an effective multilateral system underpinned by principles of openness, transparency and accountability, including access to free and fair, rules-based trade, as well as collaboration on global challenges, including Covid-19 immunisation, is good of all.