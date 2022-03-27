India test fires medium-range surface-to-air missile

India successfully tests fires medium-range surface-to-air missile

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 27 2022, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 12:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India on Sunday successfully carried out a test firing of the medium-range surface-to-air missile air defence system off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, DRDO said.

The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far-off distance, ANI reported citing DRDO officials.

Missile Test
India News
DRDO

