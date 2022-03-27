India successfully tests fires medium-range surface-to-air missile

India on Sunday successfully carried out a test firing of the medium-range surface-to-air missile air defence system off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, DRDO said.
The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far-off distance, ANI reported citing DRDO officials.
