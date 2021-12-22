India successfully tests new-gen ‘Pralay’ missile

India successfully tests new-generation ‘Pralay’ missile

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the DRDO is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme

PTI
PTI, Balasore,
  • Dec 22 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 16:43 ist
The missile was launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am. Credit: PTI Photo

India Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight test of the indigenously-developed, surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ off the Odisha coast, the DRDO said.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme. The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the DRDO said in a statement.

“The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the down-range ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events,” it said.

Also Read — India successfully test fires nuclear-capable 'Agni P' ballistic missile

With a range of 150 to 500 kilometres, ‘Pralay’ is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics, the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for fast-track development and successful launch of the modern surface-to-surface missile. “It is a significant milestone achieved today,” Singh tweeted.

Secretary, Department of Defence-R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said the new-generation missile will give the necessary impetus to the armed forces.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Missile Test
DRDO

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Here's what 2021 had for Indian wrestling

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Snowfall, rain likely in Kashmir from December 26

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Young Taliban fighters face the challenge of peace

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Will 'The Matrix Resurrections' soar at the box office?

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch

 