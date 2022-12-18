India to be indigenous shipbuilding hub, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

With the demand for military equipment continuously increasing in wake of ever changing and evolving security scenario, the Centre is making efforts to make India an indigenous shipbuilding hub, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

“Economic, political and trade relations between countries are constantly evolving. The Covid-19 pandemic, situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan and now Ukraine. It directly or indirectly impacts every country in one way or another,” Singh said.

“In this era of globalisation, almost all nations are dependent on each other in the field of trade. Hence, rule-based freedom of navigation, security of sea lanes have become more important than ever for stability and economic progress of the world,” he stated after commissioning INS Mormugao, the latest warship of the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Also Read — PM Modi, not Rajnath Singh, must answer on border issue in Parliament: Congress

INS Mormugao was built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of the Project 15B destroyers or the Visakhapatnam-class.

Singh also praised MDL for growing in stature by continuously building new ships with state-of-the-art technologies.

Singh urged them and other shipbuilding companies to enhance their capabilities by taking advantage of the Government’s initiatives and move forward towards making India an indigenous shipbuilding hub.

“Countries around the world are today moving towards modernising and strengthening their military power due to the global security scenario. The demand for military equipment is continuously increasing. We have introduced a number of policies which will help our public or private sector companies to become world class players. You all must take advantage of these policies and strive to cater to the needs of our Navy and Coast Guard, while meeting international requirements,” he said.

The Defence Minister described safeguarding India’s interests in the Indian Ocean Region as the prime responsibility of the Navy.

“Our growing economy is directly connected to the increasing trade, most of which is through sea routes. Our interest is directly linked to the Indian Ocean. Being an important country in this region, the role of the Indian Navy becomes more important in its security. It is heartening to see that they are discharging their duties successfully,” he said.

Singh lauded the Armed Forces for protecting the borders and coasts with unmatched courage and dedication, terming them as the backbone of India’s unprecedented growth. “India is touching newer heights of success every day. We are now among the top five economies of the world,” he said.

“India’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic has been appreciated by the world. Our G20 presidency is another landmark achievement. This has been successful due to the aspirations, hard work and determination of every Indian. But, the most important reason behind our success is our secure borders and coasts. It is due to the readiness and promptness of our Armed Forces that we have a fool-proof security

He said it is the Government’s top priority to continue strengthening the security infrastructure by equipping the military with state-of-the-art indigenous