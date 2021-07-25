India to defend its human rights, religious freedom record during Blinken visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is set to defend its records in upholding democratic principles and protecting human rights when United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise during his visit to New Delhi the issues related to the state of freedom of expression and religion in India.

Blinken will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday. He is likely to raise during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval the issues related to democracy and human rights in India.

The Modi government, however, is preparing to respond to the US Secretary of State, underlining that issues such as human rights and democracy were universal and extended beyond a particular national or cultural perspective, a source in New Delhi said on Sunday.

India is “proud of its achievements in both domains” and is “always glad to share experiences”, New Delhi is likely to convey to the Biden Administration during the visit of the US Secretary of State. The source in New Delhi took a dig at the US, stating that India had “a long-standing pluralistic society” and would be ready to engage with those who “now” recognised the value of diversity.

That democracy and human rights will be on the agenda of Blinken’s talks with Jaishankar and Doval in New Delhi was confirmed by Dean Thompson, the acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department, during a briefing for journalists in Washington D.C.

Three US lawmakers—Senator Ed Markey, Representative Marie Newman and Representative Andy Levin—of late took part in a panel discussion and expressed concern over the crackdown on free speech. Besides, another group of over 20 members of the Senate and House of Representatives recently wrote to the US Secretary of State over the issue.