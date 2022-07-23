Monsoon Updates Live: Heavy rains lash Telangana; orange alert for parts of Rajasthan

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Friday leading to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state. Meanwhile an orange alert has been issued for several parts of Rajasthan. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Light rainfall was recorded in insolated pockets of Delhi even as showers remained elusive in several areas of the national capital on Friday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD)
The maximum temperature settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, IMD said.
"Traces of rain were recorded in Pusa. While 7 mm rain was recorded at Mayur Vihar, 3 mm at Jafaror and 4 mm at Najafgarh," the weather office said.
The relative humidity oscillated between 98 per cent to 69 per cent, the weather office said.
Normal life thrown out of gear due to heavy rain in Hyderabad, parts of Telangana
Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Friday leading to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state. According to the meteorological office here, Khammam received 80 mm of rainfall, while Nalgonda got 25 mm till evening. In Hyderabad, the Urban Health Centre at Hafeezpet received 103.3 mm of rain, followed by Jeedimetla (102.5 mm), the Telangana State Development Planning Society said citing rainfall data between 0830 hours to 2000 hours on Friday.
Rajasthan weather: Orange alert issued for heavy rain in next 3-4 days
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Rajasthan, indicating heavy rainfall during the next three to four days.
According to the MeT department, monsoon will remain active in many parts of the state on Friday, Saturday and Sunday amid the activity of two new western disturbances.
The centre has issued an 'orange alert' for heavy to very heavy rains in Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts of the state in the next 24 hours.
Along with this, heavy rain has been predicted in Jodhpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions and very heavy rain at some places.
Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have accentuated the vulnerability of the hills to disasters, resulting in a manifold increase in loss of property and human lives, experts say.
Recently, flash floods obliterated a base camp site near the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 15 pilgrims.
In the northeast, the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world, a colossal landslide killed 56 people, including Territorial Army soldiers, railway workers and villagers in Manipur's Noney district on June 30.
Several key roads are currently blocked due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the northeast.
The Himalayas are inherently vulnerable to heavy rains, flash floods, landslides etc, as these are new mountains which are still growing and are seismically very active.