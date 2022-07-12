Monsoon Updates Live: Heavy rains in Telangana: CM asks ministers, MLAs, officials to be on alert
Monsoon Updates Live: Heavy rains in Telangana: CM asks ministers, MLAs, officials to be on alert
updated: Jul 12 2022, 07:59 ist
Track DH for weather-related updates.
07:58
Heavy rains in Telangana: CM asks ministers, MLAs, officials to be on alert
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people in view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days.
07:55
Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad
Heavy rains in Telangana: CM asks ministers, MLAs, officials to be on alert
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people in view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days.
Heavy rainfall results in severe water logging and flood-like situation in Ahmedabad