India Weather Live: Delhi to witness light rain, thundershower; IMD issues 'red alert' for 3 Maharashtra districts

The Met department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days even as the Panchganga river level in Kolhapur rose and is seven feet short of the warning mark. Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms today. Stay tuned for more updates.
Intense spells of rain very likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar during next 3-4 hours: IMD
Red alert issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg till July 9
Coast Guard rescues 22 crew members from sinking merchant ship off Porbandar coast in Gujarat
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued 22 crew members from a sinking merchant vessel off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat in a sea-air coordinated operation, officials said. The swift action of the ICG amid adverse weather saved the lives of 22 crew members, including a Pakistani and a Sri Lankan, who are safe and are being brought to Porbandar.
Delhi likely to witness light rain, thundershower on Thursday: IMD
Delhi is likely to witness light rain and thundershower on Thursday even as the city's maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said.
The city witnessed a warm and humid morning as the minimum temperature was two notches above normal, even as the weather office predicted light rain during the day.
IMD 'red' alert for 3 districts in western Maha; Panchganga river level 7 feet short of warning mark in Kolhapur
The Met department has issued a red alert indicating heavy to extremely heavy rains for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra over the next three days even as the Panchganga river level in Kolhapur rose and is seven feet short of the warning mark as of Wednesday night