Plane crash: Consulates in UAE set up hotline numbers

Indian consulates in Dubai, Sharjah set up hotline numbers for Kerala Air India plane crash victims

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Aug 08 2020, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2020, 00:02 ist
The Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing at the airport in Kozhikode, Kerala. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The Indian consulates in Dubai and Sharjah have activated five helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet valley, killing at least 16 people on Friday evening.

The IX 1344 Dubai-Calicut flight was carrying 191 passengers and crew, including 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members.

After landing at Runway 10, the Boeing 737 aircraft continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, an official statement said.

“We pray for the wellbeing of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates. Our helplines +97156 5463903, +971543090572, +971543090571, +971543090575,” Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India, told PTI.

The helpline number to call in Sharjah for updates is +97165970303

He also said the Indian consulate will be available for any assistance it may be able to render at this time of grief.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family members of those who have been injured in this tragic incident, and we are obtaining more information from the relevant authorities on the ground at Calicut International Airport,” Puri said.

“The Airport authorities are providing medical assistance to all those injured in this tragedy,” he said. 

