Indian delegates at G7 meeting test positive for Covid

Indian delegates at G7 meeting test positive for Covid-19: Report

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • May 05 2021, 13:53 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 13:56 ist
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo

India's delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London will be attempting to attend their meetings virtually after two of its members tested positive for Covid-19, a Sky News reporter said on Wednesday, without citing sources.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.

Britain's foreign office had no immediate comment. The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from Group of Seven countries meeting in London this week were self-isolating because of a Covid-19 scare.

 

