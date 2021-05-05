Indian delegates at G7 meeting test positive for Covid-19: Report

India's delegation to the Group of Seven summit in London will be attempting to attend their meetings virtually after two of its members tested positive for Covid-19, a Sky News reporter said on Wednesday, without citing sources.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.
Britain's foreign office had no immediate comment. The Indian High Commission in London did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Earlier, British vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said he was unaware of a report that delegates from Group of Seven countries meeting in London this week were self-isolating because of a Covid-19 scare.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term
New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer
Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change
Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre
DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue