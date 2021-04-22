Indian Navy deploys vessel to support Indonesia's hunt for missing submarine

Navy steps in to help Indonesia search for submarine

According to Indonesian authorities, the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, went missing during a military exercise

Members of National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala at Benoa harbor in Bali, Indonesia. Credit: AP/PTI photo

The Indian Navy on Thursday deployed a deep submergence rescue vessel to support the Indonesian Navy's hunt for a submarine that went missing with 53 people on board.

According to Indonesian authorities, the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine, went missing during a military exercise around the Bali Strait on Wednesday.

Indian Navy officials said a deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV) departed from Visakhapatnam to support the Indonesian Navy in its operation to locate the diesel-electric attack submarine.

They said the Indian DSRV is fitted with latest technology and that it has a side scan sonar for locating the position of submarines in distress at sea.

A number of countries including Singapore and Malaysia are sending rescue vessels to help the Indonesian Navy trace the missing submarine.

