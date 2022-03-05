Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 16:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.

A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture. 

