Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.
A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.
"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.
"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.
