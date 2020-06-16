China accuses India of crossing LAC again

Indian troops crossed LAC and "purposefully launched attacks": state media quotes Chinese military

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Jun 16 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 20:35 ist

The Chinese military on Tuesday alleged that the Indian troops again crossed the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region and "purposefully launched provocative attacks", leading to "severe clashes and casualties."

The state-run Global Times newspaper quoted the People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command spokesperson as saying that "Indian troops again crossed the line of actual control in the Galwan Valley region and purposefully launched provocative attacks, leading to severe clashes and casualties." It did not elaborate.

There was no immediate reaction from the Indian side.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years and signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region.

The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent face-off, while there were casualties on the Chinese side as well. The extent of casualties on the Chinese side is not immediately clear. 

Line of Actual Control
India
China

