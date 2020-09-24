India's Covid-19 cases breach 57-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 cases breach 57-lakh mark with 86,508 new cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 24 2020, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 10:26 ist
People wearing protective face masks leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Covid-19 caseload raced past 57 lakh, while over 46 lakh people have recovered from the disease pushing the national recovery rate to 81.55 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day while the death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries surged to 46,74,987 in the country so far. 

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,66,382 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,74,36,031 samples have been tested up to September 23 with 11,56,569 samples being tested on Wednesday.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

