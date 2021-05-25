India's Covid-19 positivity rate down to 9.54%

The daily Covid-19 positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 9.54 per cent, while the single-day recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 12th consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The active Covid-19 caseload has also reduced to 25,86,782 with a net decline of 1,33,934 cases being witnessed in a span of 24 hours. It now accounts for 9.60 per cent of the country's total infections.

The active cases have decreased since its last peak on May 10.

"India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 12th consecutive day with 3,26,850 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours taking India's cumulative recoveries to 2,40,54,861.

"A total of 20,58,112 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,25,94,176 tests have been done so far. The daily positivity rate has reduced and stands at 9.54 per cent today," the ministry said.

"In encouraging signs to India's fight against Covid-19 pandemic, the daily new cases have fallen below 2 lakh to a level seen 40 days before with 1,96,427 new infections being registered in a span of 24 hours," the ministry said.

Daily new cases were 1,84,372 on April 14.

A total of 19,85,38,999 vaccine doses have been administered through 28,41,151 sessions, according to a provisional report prepared at 7 am on Tuesday.

These include 97,79,304 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,18,723 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,50,79,964 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 83,55,982 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 1,19,11,759 beneficiaries in the 18-44 year age group who have received the first dose.

According to the ministry data, 12.82 Lakh vaccination doses were administered in the 18-44 age group in a span of 24 hours.