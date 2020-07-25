India's Covid-19 tally reach 13,36,861, toll over 31k

India's Covid-19 tally soars to 13,36,861 with 48,916 fresh cases; death toll now 31,358

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2020, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 10:32 ist

India's Covid-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 48,916 fresh cases, the country's coronavirus infection tally surged to 13,36,861, while the death toll rose to 31,358 with 757 more people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

There are currently 4,56,071 active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Thus, around 63.54 per cent people have recovered so far.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the third consecutive day when Covid-19 cases increased by more than 45,000.

Of the 757 deaths reported, 278 were from Maharashtra, 108 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 59 from Uttar Pradesh, 49 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from West Bengal, 32 from Delhi, 26 from Gujarat, 14 from Jammu and Kashmir, 11 from Madhya Pradesh and eight each from Rajasthan and Telangana.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 24

Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha have reported six fatalities each, followed by Punjab five deaths, Kerala and Haryana four each, Bihar and Jharkhand three each, and Puducherry, Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland one fatality each. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Death

What's Brewing

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

3 storms churn across the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans

Donald Trump regrets his tweets? Here's what he says

Donald Trump regrets his tweets? Here's what he says

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 