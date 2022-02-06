India's daily coronavirus infections dip to 1,07,474; 865 more deaths

India on Sunday recorded 1,07,474 fresh coronavirus cases, registering a decline against 1,27,952 new infections a day before.

The total tally of cases is now 4,21,88,138, while the number of active cases declined further to 12,25,011, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,01,979 with 865 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 3.16 per cent of the total infections in the country, the ministry said.

So far, the cumulative doses administered in the country under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 169.46 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

More to follow...

