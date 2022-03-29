India's daily Covid deaths drop to 35; 1,259 new cases

India's daily Covid-19 fatalities drop to 35; 1,259 more cases

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2022, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 09:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

India on Tuesday reported 1,259 new Covid-19 cases and 35 fatalities, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, active cases fell to 15,378. 1,705 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 