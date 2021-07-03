India's new Covid cases under 50K for 6th straight day

India's daily Covid cases under 50,000 for 6th straight day

The country reported 44,111 new cases on Saturday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 03 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 09:39 ist
The country's active cases fell to 4,95,533 . Credit: DH Photo

India reported 44,111 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, logging less than 50,000 cases for the sixth day straight.

According to data from Union Health Ministry, 738 succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 4,01,050. India now has the third-highest death toll after the US and Brazil.

The country's active cases fell to 4,95,533 and the total caseload is at 3,05,02,362. India reported 57,477 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Under the national immunisation drive, 34,46,11,291 have been inoculated so far. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise

Death toll from US, Canada heatwave expected to rise

Gogoi verdict slap on NIA, govt’s face

Gogoi verdict slap on NIA, govt’s face

Firefighters battle California forest fires

Firefighters battle California forest fires

KIA 1 of 6 airports in world to get Roll of Excellence

KIA 1 of 6 airports in world to get Roll of Excellence

Why marijuana can disqualify a runner from the Olympics

Why marijuana can disqualify a runner from the Olympics

Hurricane Elsa threatens Caribbean

Hurricane Elsa threatens Caribbean

Bengaluru gyms reopen: Work out but exercise caution

Bengaluru gyms reopen: Work out but exercise caution

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

 