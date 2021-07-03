India's daily Covid cases under 50,000 for 6th straight day

India reported 44,111 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, logging less than 50,000 cases for the sixth day straight.
According to data from Union Health Ministry, 738 succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 4,01,050. India now has the third-highest death toll after the US and Brazil.
The country's active cases fell to 4,95,533 and the total caseload is at 3,05,02,362. India reported 57,477 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
Under the national immunisation drive, 34,46,11,291 have been inoculated so far.
More to follow...
