India's GDP grows at 4.4% in Q3; economy to expand at 7% in FY23

India's economic growth slowed down to 4.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2022-23 mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.
In October-December 2021, the economy grew by 11.2 per cent and by 6.3 per cent in the July-September 2022 quarter, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.
The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts pegged the country's growth at 7 per cent for 2022-23.
Besides, the NSO revised the GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 per cent against the earlier estimate of 8.7 per cent.
