India's mineral output rises 2.5% in October

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 16:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The country's mineral production increased 2.5 per cent in October over the same month a year ago, the mines ministry said on Thursday.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month stood at 112.5, up 2.5 per cent as compared to October last year.

As per provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines, the cumulative growth during April-October 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year is 4 per cent.

The output of important minerals in October includes coal (662 lakh tonne), lignite (35 lakh tonne), natural gas (utilized) 2,829 million cubic metre and petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonne.

Minerals that recorded year-on-year growth during October include diamond, phosphorite, bauxite, iron ore and coal. Limestone, petroleum, natural gas (U) and zinc conc showed contraction.

