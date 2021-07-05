India's new Covid cases fall below 40,000; 723 more deaths

India on Monday recorded 39,796 new Covid-19 cases and 723 deaths, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

The active caseload, which comprises 1.58 per cent of the total caseload, dropped to 4,82,071.

42,352 patients were discharged over the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to 97.11 per cent.

The total caseload currently stands at 3,05,85,229.

More to follow...