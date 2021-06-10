India's total Covid tests surpass US population, says K Sudhakar

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in India have surpassed the entire population of the United States of America, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.
"Did anyone notice that India's Covid testing numbers have surpassed the entire population of the USA?" he asked in a tweet.
"A total of 37 crore tests have been carried out till now, of which 13 crore are in the last 3 months alone!" Sudhakar said.
According to Union Health Ministry data, the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country touched 37,21,98,253.
