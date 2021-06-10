India's Covid tests surpass US population: Sudhakar

India's total Covid tests surpass US population, says K Sudhakar

According to Health Ministry data, the total tests conducted so far for detection of Covid in the country touched 37,21,98,253

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2021, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 15:47 ist
A health worker arranges Covid-19 test samples. Credit: PTI Photo

The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted in India have surpassed the entire population of the United States of America, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

"Did anyone notice that India's Covid testing numbers have surpassed the entire population of the USA?" he asked in a tweet.

"A total of 37 crore tests have been carried out till now, of which 13 crore are in the last 3 months alone!" Sudhakar said.

According to Union Health Ministry data, the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country touched 37,21,98,253.

k sudhakar
Coronavirus
Covid-19
United States

