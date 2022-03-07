India's UN vote swayed by dependence on Russia, says UK

India's UN vote swayed by dependence on Russia, says UK

'I have spoken to my (Indian) counterpart, Minister Jaishankar, and encouraged India to stand against Russia', Truss said

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 07 2022, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 20:15 ist
T S Tirumurti, India's Ambassador to the UN. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Monday India had a level of dependency on Russia which might go some way to explain its decision to abstain on a vote at the United Nations to deplore Russia over Ukraine.

"I think the issue for India is there is some level of dependence on Russia, both in terms of its defence relationships but also in terms of its economic relations. And I think the way forward is for a closer economic and defence relationship with India," Truss told a parliamentary committee.

"I have spoken to my (Indian) counterpart, Minister Jaishankar, and encouraged India to stand against Russia."

India
Russia
Ukraine
United Nations
United Kingdom
Liz Truss

