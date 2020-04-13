Information commissioners to take 30 pc cut in basic salary for 1 yr: CIC resolution

In a first, the chief information commissioner and information commissioners will take a 30-per cent cut in their basic salary to contribute to government's move to pool in all resources to face "unprecedented damage" caused to the economy due to COVID-19, a CIC resolution said on Monday.

The matter was discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the Central Information Commission on April 10 through video-conferencing and it was decided that CIC Bimal Julka and all the six information commissioners will take a voluntary 30 per cent deduction in their basic salary for a year starting April 1, 2020, it said.

The commission said it recognises the"unprecedented damage” caused to the economy by the pandemic and efforts made by the government to meet the challenges of this national crisis.

Chief Information Commissioner gets Rs 2.50 lakh per month salary minus pension while Information Commissioners get Rs 2.25 lakh minus pension.

The CIC, highest adjudicating body for RTI matters under the transparency law, has a chief information commissioner and six information commissioners, with four positions of information commissioners currently vacant.