INSACOG wants random Covid testing to assess Omicron threat

With India detecting its first two cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Bengaluru, the country's Central genome sequencing forum, INSACOG, has pulled up its socks to gauge the true extent of Omicron cases.

In order to do the same, the body will conduct random Covid testing and study the samples for a better understanding of how extensive Omicron cases are, News18 reported.

The Omicron strain, first detected in South Africa is said to be much more heavily mutated than the Delta variant that had shaken up the word.

After a meeting on Friday following India's Omicron discovery, INSACOG had reviewed their sequencing strategy. They revealed that 'no specific decision' was taken in the meet other than ramping up random testing for genome sequencing.

Covid clusters are being investigated across the country, including 2 outbreaks in Karnataka.

"The collection should be focussed in and around areas where omicron positive cases have already been reported,” a member of the body told INSACOG.

INSACOG is waiting for 'virus isolation' results, News18 reported. Virus isolation is a means to find out the characteristics of the virus. An official said that the forum will take calls once they get a report on it.

