'Intermediaries can't claim protection from defamation'

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that intermediaries like Google can't claim any protection for the posting of defamatory contents prior to the 2009 amendment into Section 79 of the Information Technology Act. The change in the 2000 law protected them from such liability.

A bench of Justices Mohan M Shantanagoudar and K M Joseph rejected the contention of Google India Private Ltd that the Google group's website is a platform enabling users to post their content online which was developed outside India and that no employee has access or ability to remove or delete the content when once it is posted on the Google Groups website.

"We reject the contention of appellants that it is not intermediary," the bench said.

The court cited the provisions of the Information Technology Act to point out that prior to amendment to Section 79, it did not protect the intermediary from the liability for posting of defamatory contents.

The court passed its judgement on an appeal filed by Google India Private Ltd against a judgement delivered by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The matter related to defamation proceedings initiated against the intermediary company by Vishakha Industries Ltd.

The Vishakha Industries, a company carrying the business of asbestos cement sheets since 1981, having seven manufacturing plants and more than 25 marketing offices, was aggrieved by the coordinator of 'Ban Asbestos India', a group, which was hosted by Google with articles regarding various issues including ill-effect of the materials.

