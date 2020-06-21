International Day of Yoga live updates: Nation turns to technology, celebrates Yoga day digitally

With the coronavirus pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga will go digital for the first time to avoid mass gatherings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the country to observe the sixth International Yoga Diwas. Yoga Day was first celebrated on June 21, 2015, after which it began to be celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family' keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNGA President underscores importance of yoga as people deal with increased anxiety due to COVID-19
The holistic approach to health, well-being provided by the practice of yoga is critical now as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives, created loneliness and has led to increased anxiety, UN General Assembly President has said during the virtual commemoration of the 6th International Day of Yoga.
Ravi Shankar Prasad celebrates International Day of Yoga
MP residents perform yoga at home amid COVID-19 pandemic
A number of Madhya Pradesh residents rolled out yoga mats at their homes on Sunday morning and performed exercises on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, which is being observed this year in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.
Yoga helping COVID-19 patients defeat disease: PM Narendra Modi
The world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
People participate in a mass 'yoga' programme, organised by the Delhi BJP to mark the 6th International Day of Yoga, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Amid COVID-19, Yoga can help keep body fit and mind serene, says President Ram Nath Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of Guide Runners celebrate yoga day at Cubbon Park. DH Photo by SK Dinesh
Yoga lovers performing at international yoga day in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, DH Photos by S K Dinesh
Yoga is unifying force true to its meaning, says Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu
Yoga is a unifying force, true to its literal meaning, India’s top envoy to the US said Saturday, kicking off the celebration of the 6th International Day of Yoga.
Vice President V Naidu endorses Yoga on World Yoga Day
Prakash Javadekar urges everyone to practise Yoga
Assam CM practices Yoga
Yoga in Mangaluru's Dakshina Kannada
With the shadow of Covid 19 pandemic looming large, the sixth edition of International Day of Yoga was observed on digital media platforms with Yoga experts guiding their students and citizens on various asanas as per the protocol issued by the Ministry of Ayush, in Dakshina Kannada, on Sunday.
Yoga expert Gopalakrishna Delampady using the digital media Google Meet and Facebook live demonstrated Yoga at his residence in Yeyyadi in Mangaluru and was joined by the students and faculty of St Aloysius College, SDM College and others.
Yoga has emerged as force for unity, does not discriminate: PM Modi
Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and it does not discriminate as it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.
In his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, he said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever.
Yoga day at Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram in Kalaburagi
Uttarakhand: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel, deployed at India-China border, perform yoga at an altitude of 14000 feet at Vasudhara glacier near Badrinath
Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) perform yoga in Jammu, on World Yoga Day
Let's try to make Yoga at home and Yoga at home a part of our daily routine: PM Narendra Modi
If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen: PM Narendra Modi
Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga: PM
Yoga, Pranayam makes us mentally and physically stronger
Do include Pranayama practices in your daily routine: PM Modi
Pranayam acts as a shield against coronavirus: PM Modi
Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses the nation
Watch: International Day of Yoga
Amit Shah greets everyone on International Yoga Day
Yoga Day to be marked on digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic
As has been the practice in International Day ofYoga(IDY) observation, the PM's message will be followed by a live demonstration of a 45-minute CommonYogaProtocol (CYP) by a team from Morarji Desai National Institute ofYoga.
International Yoga Day 2020: Simple yet effective Yoga poses that you can do while working from home
Working a desk job can in itself restrict body movements, more so nowthat the whole world has taken to working from home. A dose of healthy exercise does not necessarily begin with a brisk walk around the block or with an expensive trip to the gym. There are a plethora of yoga exercises that can be done at home, at our very own workstations amidst this pandemic induced work trend.
Retreat to yoga
Memories of a Yoga Retreat:There wasthis strange sense of belonging, a wholeness...There was no existential angst or queries waiting to be addressed. No hurry to reach a perpetuallyelusive goal...
Yoga is above everything, integral part of life: Modi
Last year, on International Yoga Day, here's what the PM said:
"Yoga is above religion, caste, colour, gender and region, it is above everything"
Celebs share messages to encourage people to observe Yoga Day: AYUSH Ministry
Celebrities, including actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma, have shared motivational messages and thoughts encouraging the people to participate in the sixth International Day of Yoga, the AYUSH Ministry said on Saturday.
