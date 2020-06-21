International Day of Yoga live updates: Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity, says PM Modi

With the coronavirus pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga will go digital for the first time to avoid mass gatherings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the country to observe the sixth International Yoga Diwas. Yoga Day was first celebrated on June 21, 2015, after which it began to be celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family' keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.