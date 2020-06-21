International Day of Yoga live updates: Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity, says PM Modi

With the coronavirus pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga will go digital for the first time to avoid mass gatherings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the country to observe the sixth International Yoga Diwas. Yoga Day was first celebrated on June 21, 2015, after which it began to be celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family' keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.
Let's try to make Yoga at home and Yoga at home a part of our daily routine: PM Narendra Modi
If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen: PM Narendra Modi
Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga: PM
Yoga, Pranayam makes us mentally and physically stronger
Do include Pranayama practices in your daily routine: PM Modi
Pranayam acts as a shield against coronavirus: PM Modi
Amit Shah greets everyone on International Yoga Day
Yoga Day to be marked on digital platforms amid COVID-19 pandemic
As has been the practice in International Day ofYoga(IDY) observation, the PM's message will be followed by a live demonstration of a 45-minute CommonYogaProtocol (CYP) by a team from Morarji Desai National Institute ofYoga.
International Yoga Day 2020: Simple yet effective Yoga poses that you can do while working from home
Working a desk job can in itself restrict body movements, more so nowthat the whole world has taken to working from home. A dose of healthy exercise does not necessarily begin with a brisk walk around the block or with an expensive trip to the gym. There are a plethora of yoga exercises that can be done at home, at our very own workstations amidst this pandemic induced work trend.
Retreat to yoga
Memories of a Yoga Retreat:There wasthis strange sense of belonging, a wholeness...There was no existential angst or queries waiting to be addressed. No hurry to reach a perpetuallyelusive goal...
Yoga is above everything, integral part of life: Modi
Last year, on International Yoga Day, here's what the PM said:
"Yoga is above religion, caste, colour, gender and region, it is above everything"
Celebs share messages to encourage people to observe Yoga Day: AYUSH Ministry
Celebrities, including actors Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma, have shared motivational messages and thoughts encouraging the people to participate in the sixth International Day of Yoga, the AYUSH Ministry said on Saturday.
PM Modi to observe Yoga Day at 6:30 AM