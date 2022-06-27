IRS officer Nitin Gupta appointed chairman of CBDT

IRS officer Nitin Gupta appointed chairman of CBDT

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 27 2022, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 13:47 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

IRS officer Nitin Gupta has been appointed as the new CBDT chairman, a recent government order said.

Gupta, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1986 batch of the Income Tax cadre, is serving as the Member (investigation) in the Board and is scheduled to retire in September next year.

The order issued on June 25 said the "Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Nitin Gupta, IRS (IT:86), Member Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) as chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes from the date of assumption of the post."

The post of the CBDT chief was being held in an additional capacity by Board member and 1986-batch IRS officer Sangeeta Singh after J B Mohapatra retired on April 30.

The CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary. 

It is the administrative body for the Income Tax department.

There are five members in the Board at present with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior most.

The other members are Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan, both from the 1987 batch of the IRS. 

 

