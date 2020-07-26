Isha Foundation accredited to UN Environment Assembly

The United Nations Environment Programme has accredited the Isha Foundation with Observer status to the United Nations Environment Assembly and its subsidiary bodies.

Accreditation offers several advantages for NGOs, including participation in meetings of global groups, interaction with representatives of governments and a platform to influence policy formulation, an Isha press release said here on Sunday.

Isha previously partnered with the UNEP for the World Environment Day hosted by India in 2018, it said. The Foundation was accredited by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to its Convention of Parties (COP) at New Delhi in September last year.

The Foundation has held Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2007, the release said.