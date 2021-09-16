'ISI trained terrorists were to blow bridges, railway tracks in India'

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) trained the two terrorists, that were arrested by the special Cell of Delhi police, who were to blow bridges and railway tracks to cause mass casualties in India, it was revealed during the interrogation on Thursday.

According to official sources, the two suspected terrorists -- Osama and Zeeshan -- who were trained by the ISI in Thatta of Pakistan's Sindh province, were instructed to do a recce of railway tracks.The interrogation revealed that the duo was also asked to acquire the details of the timings and route of the trains with more passengers so that the blast results in a high number of casualties.

Sources informed that 1.5 kg of RDX was found from their possession when they were caught by the Special Cell earlier this week.

"This much amount of RDX is enough to cause large-scale destruction," the source said.

As per the latest reports, a team of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Cell of the Delhi Police is still jointly interrogating all the suspected terrorists.The cops are also specifically focussing on another suspected terrorist Jaan Mohammed who is suspected to be an operative of D company.

He was arrested in Kota when he was on his way to Delhi. Maharashtra ATS chief Vineet Agarwal, on Wednesday, said that Jaan Mohammed belongs to Dharavi, Mumbai.

The cops are also looking for Osama's father Humaid-ur-Rehman, who is being suspected as the mastermind of the terror module.It is alleged that Humaid had sent Osama and Zeeshan Qamar, a resident of UP's Allahabad, to Muscat in Oman to join training in Pakistan.

Once they reached Muscat, Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) took them to Gwadar port through sea routes to get them trained in making explosives and bombs.

Osama and Zeeshan Qamar were imparted the training of making bombs and IEDs and committing arson with the help of daily use items at a farmhouse in Thatta in Sindh province.

There were three Pakistani nationals in the farmhouse. Two of these, Jabbar and Hamza imparted training to them. Both of them were from Pakistan Army as they wore military uniforms, according to the information obtained.The training lasted for almost 15 days and thereafter, they were taken back to Muscat via the same route.

