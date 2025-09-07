Are Bengaluru’s public parks really safe after dark?

<p>Bengaluru: For decades, Bengaluru has proudly worn the crown of the ‘Garden City.’ But as the city expands, a new question arises: are these green lungs still safe, especially after sunset?</p>.<p>Last year’s government directive to extend the operational timings of parks, while aimed at providing greater public access, has raised concerns among citizens regarding safety, security, and unchecked public entry.</p>.<p>Given the recent incident where a woman allegedly died after jumping into the lake inside Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the tragedy has spotlighted the pressing question of safety in parks, raising concerns about inadequate surveillance, fencing, and security measures in these breathing spaces.</p>.Cubbon Park calling: Where trees talk, and history walks with you.<p>The government order appears to be a policy more in theory than in practice.</p>.<p>A ground check reveals that operational hours in most parks, including popular BBMP ones, still follow the traditional closing times. The government order, as it turns out, was more of an advisory, allowing them to set their own timings.</p>.<p>While some neighbourhood parks under the BBMP have extended their hours until 10 pm, the idea of a round-the-clock park remains a distant reality.</p>.<p>G Kusuma, Deputy Director (Cubbon Park), Horticulture Department, clarified that the extended operational hours do not apply to parks under the department’s purview, such as Cubbon Park and Lalbagh.</p>.<p><strong>Police presence remains reactive</strong></p>.<p>DCPs from both the South and Central divisions acknowledge that their patrolling is a reactive measure, largely dependent on crowd analysis and prior crime reports.</p>.<p>Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), stated that while parks like Lalbagh have their own private security, police intervention is primarily for “additional security arrangements when we foresee a large footfall or when there is a clear input from the authorities concerned that they need our support.”</p>.<p>Akshay M Hakay, DCP (Central), said police presence and patrolling are concentrated in areas identified as having high footfall or a history of crime.</p>.<p>“Otherwise, cameras can be placed inside the parks to increase surveillance,” he suggested. However, there are no specific, regular night patrols dedicated solely to parks. Instead, the general night patrolling of the city’s streets is expected to cover these areas.</p>.<p><strong>BBMP struggles</strong></p>.<p>For the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the security of its numerous smaller parks presents a significant challenge.</p>.<p>Chandrashekar MR, Deputy Director (Horticulture), BBMP, explained that these parks are typically looked after by resident “watchers” and “ward staff.” These staff members, who often double as gardeners, are permanently stationed in the parks and are the first point of contact for any issues.</p>.<p>“Instances of suicide and mugging are rare,” he noted. For larger issues, he pointed to the BBMP citizens’ helpline, 1533, as the channel for residents to complain.</p>.<p>On the question of entry and exit regulation, the BBMP’s system seems to rely on the honour code. There are no formal monitoring systems and entry is generally unrestricted. This creates a lack of accountability for those who may engage in criminal activities.</p>.<p>Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens), Jagadeesh M, provided a comprehensive overview of the department’s all-round approach to safety in Lalbagh and Cubbon Park. He detailed the “tree surgery” method used to manage the century-old trees, a step to prevent branches from toppling and injuring visitors.</p>.<p>He also highlighted measures to manage natural threats like beehives and stray dogs. Experts are called in to dislocate bees without harming them, and dogs are sterilised every year and vaccinated in collaboration with the BBMP.</p>.<p>Jagadeesh confirmed the installation of 120 CCTV cameras across Lalbagh, with a dedicated master control room monitored 24/7 by staff in three shifts.</p>.<p>Kusuma G, Deputy Director (Cubbon Park), said: “Cubbon Park is safe for the public. We have not yet received any complaints regarding safety issues from visitors. All streetlights are in working condition, and we have installed 50 CCTV cameras. We also have security guards, and Hoysala police patrols come at night.”</p>.<p>She mentioned that new boards with safety information are being set up to guide visitors.</p>.<p><strong>Citizens voice safety concerns </strong></p><p>Many regular visitors say that while parks remain a much-needed refuge the absence of strong safety measures is often felt after dusk. Pooja a college student and frequent visitor to Cubbon Park said the lack of lighting makes some stretches unsettling. “The lighting is uneven at some secluded spots and it feels a bit creepy especially in the evenings.” For long-time Lalbagh visitor Ramesh Kumar a retired government employee the concern is not just about lighting but about the activities in hidden corners. “You see so many couples and young people huddled in corners or shades. You don’t know what’s going on” he said adding that “more security guards patrolling would definitely make them feel safer if things go wrong.” Sanjana an IT professional also pointed to the isolation of certain areas. “I wish there were more patrols especially in the lake area of Lalbagh. It can be quite isolated.” For Vivek an artist parks remain a creative and emotional outlet but with lingering worries. “Parks are our only escape. While I love the peaceful atmosphere I do feel that better lighting and a more visible security presence would make it feel safer all the time.” Deepakraj a regular jogger at Cubbon Park said the issue is less about infrastructure and more about people being present when needed. “It’s about having a human presence especially during weekends that can respond immediately if there’s a problem. I have seen guards but they are not always patrolling the deeper sections of the park.” Gautam Sagar a student supported the idea of round-the-clock access but warned it would only work if safety is guaranteed. “It’s a great idea to open parks 24/7 but only if they can ensure safety. Otherwise it will just become a place for miscreants.”</p>